Arsenal 'talks ongoing' with superstar striker wanted by Manchester United: report

Arsenal are in talks with a striker – and could beat Manchester United to the punch.

Goals have been no problems for the Gunners in the second half of the season, with Mikel Arteta seeing his side leading the table for goal difference. But a new centre-forward is still high on the list of priorities, with Gabriel Jesus struggling with injury this term and Eddie Nketiah failing to get much of a look in since Christmas.

Kai Havertz has led the line for Arsenal – but could he be given some competition this summer?

Joshua Zirkzee transfer would offer Arsenal something they currently lack

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal have opened talks with Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee about a potential summer move, according to newspaper Tuttosport, who write that Arsenal are in discussions with the big centre-forward’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, with a five-year contract said to be in the works.

AC Milan, Inter, Aston Villa and Manchester United are also credited with interest in the Dutch youth international, who came through the ranks at Feyenoord and Bayern Munich before making the move to Bologna in 2022. No further detail is offered at this stage, other than to suggest Zirkzee would be taking home a salary of around £100,000 per week.

Manchester United also want Zirkzee (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 6’4” striker could give Arsenal the kind of centre-forward presence up front that they have lacked since Olivier Giroud left for Chelsea in 2018 – though in contrast to the Frenchman, Zirkzee is yet to score a headed goal this season.

However, his goal stats suggest he is comfortable finishing on either foot: his 11 Serie A goals this season have come through six right-footed strikes and five with his left.

Zirkzee is also noted for his work rate off the ball, with FBRef’s data noting Zirkzee as being in the 84th percentile for tackles made by forwards across Europe’s big five leagues this season. A bit more excitingly, Zirkzee is also a talented dribbler of the ball, ranking in the top 12% of Big Five league forwards for the number of times he is able to get past his man in the average game.

Arsenal have lacked a target man since Giroud (Image credit: Getty)

With Arsenal’s wingers and midfielders in such good goalscoring form this season, an out-and-out striker who can do more to enable those players yet further while chipping in themselves could be a vital weapon for Mikel Arteta next season as they aim to build on this season’s title challenge.

Bologna are currently enjoying their best season for decades under Liverpool-linked manager Thiago Motta and look set for their first top-four finish since 1967.

