Arsenal 'talks ongoing' with superstar striker wanted by Manchester United: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Arsenal look like bringing in competition for Kai Havertz up front, by signing a star wanted by Manchester United, too

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal are in talks with a striker – and could beat Manchester United to the punch.

Goals have been no problems for the Gunners in the second half of the season, with Mikel Arteta seeing his side leading the table for goal difference. But a new centre-forward is still high on the list of priorities, with Gabriel Jesus struggling with injury this term and Eddie Nketiah failing to get much of a look in since Christmas. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.