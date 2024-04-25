Tottenham edge ahead in transfer race for in-form Serie A forward: report

Tottenham reportedly have a couple of aces up their sleeve in the race for in-demand Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

The 26-year-old Iceland international has netted 15 goals and conjured up four assists for Genoa this season playing as a second striker, which has not only alerted the attention of Juventus and freshly crowned champions Inter Milan, but also of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

A fee of €35million had previously been mooted in the Italian media, but Genoa are now said to be looking for €40million for the forward who joined them from PSV Eindhoven in January 2022.

Spurs are looking at bringing in a new forward this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TuttoJuve, Spurs are now well placed to take advantage of this price rise, as Genoa’s Serie A rivals have baulked at this valuation and are ‘reluctant’ to meet it.

Gudmundsson’s current contract at Genoa runs until the summer of 2027.

The report also adds that Spurs can call upon a good working relationship with Genoa after they signed defender Radu Dragusin from them in January and sent full-back Djed Spence the other way on loan.

The two clubs are reportedly set to meet at the end of the season, where further discussion about Gudmundsson is likely to come up, with Spurs keen to add a new forward to their ranks in the summer.

Gudmundsson has earned 37 caps for Iceland, scoring ten times and was part of their 2022 World Cup squad.

