Tottenham edge ahead in transfer race for in-form Serie A forward: report

By Joe Mewis
published

Tottenham are said to be looking to pip Juventus and Inter Milan for the striker

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly have a couple of aces up their sleeve in the race for in-demand Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson. 

The 26-year-old Iceland international has netted 15 goals and conjured up four assists for Genoa this season playing as a second striker, which has not only alerted the attention of Juventus and freshly crowned champions Inter Milan, but also of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.