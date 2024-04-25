Manchester United have 'intensified' move for star who could become one of the fastest players in the Premier League: report

By Steven Chicken
published

Manchester United are closing in on signing a speedster, with a deadline set for the deal to be done

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newport County and Manchester United at Rodney Parade on January 28, 2024 in Newport, Wales.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

 Manchester United have been warned to get a move on if they want to follow through on their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – or risk facing a hefty increase in his valuation later this year.

SportBILD write that Manchester United are part of a raft of other clubs who have recently raised their bids for the former Manchester City youth product, who has gone from strength to strength under Xabi Alonso.

