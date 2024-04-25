Manchester United have 'intensified' move for star who could become one of the fastest players in the Premier League: report

Manchester United have been warned to get a move on if they want to follow through on their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – or risk facing a hefty increase in his valuation later this year.

SportBILD write that Manchester United are part of a raft of other clubs who have recently raised their bids for the former Manchester City youth product, who has gone from strength to strength under Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong cut his teeth in senior football at Celtic after departing Manchester City, with his promising form in Scotland earning him a move to the Bundesliga.

Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong release clause offers reason for to move quickly

The winger has gradually worked his way into an increasingly prominent role in the Leverkusen squad and is now one of their most important players, contributing 13 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances at right wing-back.

That has naturally attracted interest from across Europe with United said to be ‘just one’ of the English clubs interested in his services, though their rival suitors go unnamed. Sport Witness adds that there is good reason for any interested parties to get a wriggle on: Frimpong reportedly has a €40m (£34.4m) release clause in his contract that expires after this summer’s Euros.

That means Leverkusen would be able to command a higher fee later in the summer if nobody comes in to trigger the clause and get a deal done beforehand. It seems that at this point, nobody has done that, instead preferring to test Leverkusen’s resolve to hold out for the full whack.

23-year-old Frimpng earned his first full cap for the Netherlands last year and will be expecting to be part of Ronald Koeman’s plans for the Euros – especially with the squad size set to be expanded back to 26.

