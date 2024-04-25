Erik ten Hag has given Gareth Southgate something extra to think about ahead of Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate may have just been handed an extra boost from Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag ahead of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions are due to travel to Germany this summer for the European Championships and are heavily fancied to go all the way with huge pressure mounting on the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

But with the news breaking just days ago that the permitted number of players allowed in each country's squad has been increased, it is Ten Hag who could have a huge say in England's potential success...

Following the Red Devils' recent Premier League win over Sheffield United, Ten Hag confirmed that midfielder Mason Mount is set to return this weekend.

The former Chelsea star has missed large parts of the season due to two separate injury issues and therefore hasn't featured during his debut campaign at Old Trafford.

So far, the 25-year-old has just started just 4 Premier League games this term and his return could provide a huge boost to both England and Manchester United.

"No, not yet. We have to be patient for it," the Dutchman replied to BBC's Match of the Day when asked if any defenders will soon be back in the fold.

"For coming back for the game against Burnley, I don't expect [them]. Mason Mount, he will return, I think."

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone in and around the Three Lions camp knows how much Southgate is a huge fan of the Portsmouth-born midfielder and his return could perhaps not have come at a better time.

The Three Lions are strapped for options in midfield and with Mount's versatility often a huge tick in the box, could we see the Man Utd man on the plane to Germany in June?

Having started the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy, Mount does have 36 caps already to his name and the England boss has remained coy on whether or not he could make a late dash to be included.

"Physically he's getting back up to a level," Southgate said back in October.

"He's been an important player for us and we like him a lot.

"But I didn't think he'd done enough to be in ahead of the others at this moment in time."

