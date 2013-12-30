Blanc not expecting transfer movement

The defending champions are three points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but are thought to be looking to bolster their squad as the capital club seek further success in both domestic and European competition.

Midfielders Juan Mata, Paul Pogba and Yohan Cabaye have all been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes, but Blanc is not anticipating much activity in the transfer market.

"We will not change much," Blanc said. "If there is movement, it will not be much.

"I am very happy with the strength of my squad, but there may be movement based on departures.

"I have always thought that Cabaye is a very good player. But I have nothing more to say."

Blanc expressed his satisfaction with PSG's performances in the first half of the season, which saw them progress from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and is hopeful that his side can maintain their form in 2014.

"We had a very good first half of the season," he added.

"I think the pressure of Monaco and Lille (second and third in Ligue 1) is good for everyone. They encourage us not to relax our efforts.

"We are ambitious and serene. This certainly comes from our good results and I hope they will be as good in 2014."