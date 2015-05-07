Blanc plays down Lacazette and Fekir rumours

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has played down rumours that his club are set to raid Lyon for Alexandre Lacazette and Nabil Fekir when the transfer window reopens.

PSG and Lyon occupy the top two places in Ligue 1, with the champions three points clear with three matches remaining.

Lacazette is comfortably the division's top scorer with 27 goals in 31 appearances, while Fekir has also been impressive, chipping in with 12 of his own.

The pair have been linked with a move to the capital next season, but Blanc was quick to shrug off any such talk.

"Lacazette and Fekir? Lyon have some good young players, some I like, but it stops there," he said.

"I do not want to destabilise anyone. When I am asked the question about the two at Lyon, I think a lot of good but that's it.

"We are working on next season, of course, but I will not tell you about who."

Blanc also revealed that Serge Aurier should be fit for Friday's meeting with Guingamp after recovering from a thigh injury, although doubts still remain over David Luiz (heel) and Thiago Motta (thigh).

"There are small fatigues," he said. "I look forward to the progress of the training.

"We can count on a good workforce. We are doing something good. We have recovered important players. Having all his strength late in the season is important."