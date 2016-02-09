Blanc pleased to have solved David Luiz matter

Laurent Blanc insists there are no issues between him and David Luiz after sitting down with the Brazil international on Monday to discuss his refusal to leave the pitch in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 win over Marseille on Sunday.

The PSG coach was ready to replace the defender with Marquinhos in the closing stages of the game after the former had seemingly picked up an injury that prevented him from playing on.

The former Chelsea man refused to be taken off, though, with Blanc eventually substituting Blaise Matuidi instead.

Blanc was not happy with David Luiz's actions, but the duo have now held talks to clear the air.

"I spoke with him on Monday morning. We had a very good discussion. Not only a good one, but a very long one as well," Blanc.

"It was important to have a chat. We needed to clarify what happened and to speak clearly and sincerely. Our conversation went on for quite a long time.

"It was impossible not to talk about what happened and I am quite pleased with the outcome of our conversation.

"I obviously won't disclose what we discussed, but we needed to have this talk in order to keep having a good relation with him."

PSG take on Lyon in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, but they will still have to make do without the services of Marco Verratti due to injury, much to the frustration of Blanc.

"Verratti is very important. He takes his responsibilities and sometimes even too much," he added. "I prefer that over the opposite to be fair. He loves taking risks. He likes having the ball and never hides.

"I once said that nobody is irreplaceable, but we really miss Marco when he is not there. He is very important to the way we play and for our philosophy.

"But we will have to make do without him. We have put in some great performances without him as well."