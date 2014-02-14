Blanc pleased as PSG extend Ligue 1 lead

Goals from Ezequiel Lavezzi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic plus an own goal from Gary Kagelmacher secured a 3-0 win for the Ligue 1 leaders, and saw them widen the gap at the top to eight points.

PSG were rarely tested by their opponents and while they were frustrated in the opening half, they quickly secured the victory with two goals in as many minutes after the break.

Blanc was pleased with the performance as his team dominated possession and created 20 chances on the Valenciennes goal.

"I am satisfied with the team," he said after the win. "It was sometimes awkward, especially in the first half.

"When you can kill the game, you must kill it. This time we did it in the 50th minute.

"(Scoring) three goals and not conceding is not bad."

PSG now prepare for their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, with Blanc's side travelling to Germany for the first leg of the tie.