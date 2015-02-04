Blanc pleased by PSG's attitude in Lille win

PSG won through to yet another cup final thanks to Maxwell, whose fierce 27th-minute strike was all that separated the two teams at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The French champions never looked in danger of relinquishing their lead away from home, with Lille struggling to match the Parisians, who will face either Monaco or Bastia in the decider.

"I was pleased, obviously with the victory, but also the football, against a very tough side to play against," Blanc told reporters afterwards.

"We dominated the match and didn't give our opponents any hope of knocking us out. It bodes well.

"I was very pleased by the attitude, to continue to develop our football philosophy."

While Blanc was pleased with the squad, he was not impressed by the attitude of Italian midfielder Marco Verratti.

Verratti was booked late in the first half following an altercation with French veteran Florent Balmont.

The 22-year-old has now collected 10 yellow cards in all competitions this season, something that has clearly angered Blanc.

"With Marco, he is penalising himself but most of all he's penalising the team," said Blanc.



"He has been warned every time he's been booked but he obviously doesn't understand.



"I love him, he has so much talent, but we are going to have problems if he continues to get booked. Maybe I should have brought him off at half-time."