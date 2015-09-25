Blanc prepared for trip to 'motivated' Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain have become accustomed to their role as "the team to beat" in Ligue 1, according to coach Laurent Blanc.

The leaders will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season when they travel to lowly Nantes on Saturday.

PSG saw their perfect record in away fixtures come to an end when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims last Saturday, though they bounced back to winning ways by beating Guingamp 3-0 on home turf in midweek.

However, Blanc is expecting another tricky test against Nantes, even if their opponents have lost three in a row to slip to 17th place in the table.

"We're the team to beat, and even more so when we play away from home," Blanc said.

"We saw that in Reims, where the stadium was packed to the rafters.

"It's a great thing for the league. We’re used to matches like this. We know the traps that they can set for us.

"Nantes will have plenty of motivation to beat Paris Saint-Germain, especially as they're at home, but also because they have had a rough run in their last three matches.

"But we're focused on ourselves. It will be a tough match, but then again all our matches are."

With a Champions League trip to Shakhtar Donetsk to follow on Wednesday, Blanc also admitted he has one eye on PSG's European commitments.

"Along with my staff, I had a think and tried to anticipate certain things that could be dangerous for us," he added.

"Every match is important, but you can have a bad night in the league and then still have a chance to make up for it. The Champions League is a mini league of six matches. You can't afford any false steps."