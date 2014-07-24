Blanc: PSG stars over World Cup disappointment

A dozen of Blanc's squad were involved in the 2014 finals, although none came home with the trophy.

Among those are Brazil defender David Luiz, who was noticeably emotional after the host nation's 7-1 humbling at the hands of Germany in the semi-finals.

However, coach Blanc said his World Cup contingent have put their international failures in the past as they focus on domestic duties in France.

"I think PSG's players have put things in perspective. I have talked to them," he said.

"They are obviously disappointed, which is something logical. But life goes on. You have to move on. You have to move on because a World Cup is every four years.

"Even though you don't play a World Cup every year, there is a need to move on. They failed in the competition, they didn't play the way they wanted to. It's over.

"Every player goes back to their clubs with some new personal and collective objectives in mind. Life goes on."

Blanc had four of his players among the Brazilian squad, who were embarrassed in the last four by eventual winners Germany - David Luiz, Maxwell, Thiago Silva and Thiago Motta.

But he backed the quartet to recover from the shock loss.

"They were clearly disappointed. There was a huge pressure on the Brazilians, particularly because they were playing at home. The expectations in the country were huge," Blanc said.

"They were out not only sooner than expected but they also lost against a great team. The disappointment was as great as the expectation of the whole country.

"The expectations might have been too big. They are in the same situation [as the Italians]. They failed to fulfil their objective which was winning the World Cup.

"But moving on is important. In life, you don't always achieve your goals. When these goals are not achieved, we try to set up new ones."

PSG's league campaign kicks off on August 8, when they travel to Reims.