Blanc takes blame for Silva hamstring injury

Captain Silva suffered a hamstring problem in a 2-1 friendly win over Napoli on Monday, the Brazil international’s second game in four days after he featured in the Ligue 1 champions' season-opening 2-2 draw at Reims last Friday.

The 29-year-old's return came after he missed all of PSG's pre-season preparations following his World Cup exertions with Brazil.

And, while Blanc does not believe he brought Silva back into the team too soon, the former France coach is willing to accept fault for the injury.

"For me no, he did not come back too soon," Blanc said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Bastia.

"Much has been said about this injury, looking for the perpetrators. I'll take the blame."

But, despite the blow to Silva, Blanc insists that PSG will not be doing any more business in the remaining weeks of the transfer window unless another player leaves the Parc des Princes.

"As long as the transfer window is not finished, something can still happen," Blanc added.

"Honestly, the main transfer window is already finished since we signed Serge [Aurier] and David [Luiz].

"If the number [of signings] remains as it is, I will be very happy.

"I knew that few players would come to PSG. There will be a third if ever a player wants to leave."