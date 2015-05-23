Blanc wants to avoid Chelsea-like finish

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc wants to see his team avoid doing "the same thing as Chelsea", describing the Premier League champions as being on holidays after their title win.

Blanc's men have clinched the Ligue 1 title ahead of hosting Reims on the final day of the season on Saturday.

Chelsea secured the title with a win over Crystal Palace on May 3, but have since drawn against Liverpool and lost 3-0 to West Brom.

Blanc hopes to see better from his team when they face Reims, before the Coupe de France final against Auxerre on May 30.

'We will prepare ourselves for our last game at home of the season in front of our supporters. We will as well celebrate our title," he said.

"It is always sheer happiness to clinch the title and you want to share that feeling.

"But as I said to my players, we don't want to do the same thing as Chelsea. I watched their last games and they looked as if they were already on holidays.

"We had a break after the title as the season has been long and challenging, but I hope we will show determination and willpower to play a good game.

"Hopefully Reims will display the same mindset and the supporters will see a great game, goals and spend a good evening."