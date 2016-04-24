Blanc will continue as PSG coach next season, insists president

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reassured coach Laurent Blanc that will remain in charge of the French champions next season.

PSG remain on track for another domestic treble after triumphing in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final but Blanc's future still remains uncertain despite four successive Ligue 1 titles and a new contract only signed in February.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a move to the French capital after Blanc was unable to prevent a fourth consecutive quarter-final exit in the Champions League.

However, Al-Khelaifi insisted Blanc, 50, is going nowhere.

"It [contract] was extended for two years, he will stay with us next year," he said following the 2-1 win over Lille in Paris.

"When we lose, we lose, it is a collective responsibility."

PSG retained the Coupe de la Ligue title and stayed on course to defend their domestic treble thanks to Angel Di Maria.

After Djibril Sidibe's free-kick cancelled out Javier Pastore's contentious first-half opener, Di Maria scored the decisive goal with 16 minutes remaining, following Adrien Rabiot's red card moments earlier.