Blanc won't take credit for Thiago Silva's revival

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Laurent Blanc has praised the conduct of Thiago Silva in his return to form since the disappointment of the 2014 World Cup.

The Brazil defender came in for widespread criticism following the tournament on home soil, where the hosts crashed out in a 7-1 humiliation at the hands of eventual champions Germany.

The former AC Milan man missed the crushing semi-final loss through suspension but that did not spare him from the inquest that followed and he was subsequently stripped of the national team captaincy.

Thiago Silva paid tribute to Blanc's guidance, but the coach insisted the 31-year-old is responsible for his own revival.

"This is mostly thanks to him," Blanc told reporters. "He had a difficult time, it can happen to everyone.

"His potential is still there. He can still progress, even if he laughs when I tell him that!

"He regained confidence in himself and with the help of some people who helped him to maintain that trust. You had to be with him and encourage him."

Thiago Silva had previously told Canal Football Club: "I suffered a lot because of what happened in Brazil. It was not easy to digest that.

"After [the 2-1 Champions League win against] Chelsea, confidence has returned even stronger."

PSG face Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Wednesday hoping to bounce back from a first Ligue 1 defeat in 37 matches.