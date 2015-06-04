Blatter reiterates desire for reform after Scala meeting

Sepp Blatter has reiterated his desire to implement a comprehensive programme of reforms for FIFA following a meeting with Domenico Scala, the independent chairman of the organisation's Audit and Compliance Committee.

Outgoing president Blatter announced his intention to resign on Tuesday, a decision he claimed was made in order to speed up the process of reform after nine past and present FIFA officials were indicted on charges of racketeering, conspiracy and corruption.

Blatter will continue as president until an Extraordinary Congress to select a successor is convened.

World football's governing body was rocked further on Wednesday by testimony by former FIFA official Chuck Blazer, who revealed he and others agreed to accept and facilitate bribes as part of the bidding process for the France 1998 and South Africa 2010 World Cups.

FIFA confirmed on Thursday that Blatter and Scala were "working on the process to instigate meaningful reform of the administration and structure of FIFA".

Blatter said: "I had a good, constructive meeting with Mr Scala to establish a framework for action and a timetable. I am pleased to take advice and guidance from Mr Scala.

"I want a comprehensive programme of reform and I am very aware that only the FIFA Congress can pass these reforms. Furthermore, the Executive Committee has a particular duty to share the responsibility of driving this process."