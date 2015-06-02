Blatter resignation can inspire FIFA change - Scala

FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee chairman Domenico Scala says Sepp Blatter's resignation as president could prove key in changing the way football's governing body runs.

Blatter confirmed his surprise departure on Tuesday as a hastily arranged news conference, just four days after being re-elected for a fifth term.

FIFA has been plagued by corruption allegations in recent weeks, with Blatter confirming an Extraordinary Congress will be held to appoint his successor.

Scala remarked Blatter's departure could serve as a vital step in restructuring FIFA, explaining: "I have a great amount of respect for the president and the role that he has played in championing reform within FIFA.

"As he has recognised, we have worked hard to put in place governance reforms. But this has not been enough.

"By making this announcement, he has created an opportunity for us to go further than FIFA has before – to fundamentally change the way in which FIFA is structured.

"I am committed to working to facilitate the implementation of the reforms that the President has outlined and to putting in place the conditions for the election of a new president.

"As the president has stated, these reforms will include fundamental changes to the way in which this organisation is structured – steps that go far beyond the actions that have been implemented to this point.

"I would like to provide you with additional details into the process that FIFA will follow moving forward."

Scala also confirmed a four-month notice period was required for presidential elections to be held, adding they could take place between December this year and March 2016.