Blatter resignation: How the FIFA scandal unfolded
After FIFA president Sepp Blatter announced his intention to resign from office, here we look back on a tumultuous seven days in football.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter brought an end to his 17-year tenure at the head of world football's governing body on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected for a fifth term.
In a sensational development, the 79-year-old announced his resignation in Zurich at a hastily arranged press conference, confirming an Extraordinary Congress will be held to appoint his successor.
The move caps a remarkable week that started with a corruption scandal engulfing the organisation, and finished with the exit of its president.
Here we look back on a chaotic seven days.
Wednesday May 27
- Swiss authorities - at the request of the United States Department of Justice (USDoJ) - indict 14 people, including nine FIFA officials, on charges relating to corruption allegations.
- FIFA announces they are "very happy" with the investigations into the organisation, and confirm Blatter is not one of the officials caught up in the probe.
- Calls from UEFA for the presidential elections to be postponed in the wake of the arrests are rejected.
- FIFA bans 11 individuals from any football-related activities, a move welcomed by Blatter.
Thursday May 28
- Blatter opts not to attend the FIFA Medical Conference as he "has to fulfil his duties as president managing the situation".
- USDoJ alleges $10million in bribes were paid by the South African government to FIFA officials to secure the 2010 World Cup, a claim denied by the country's government.
- Michel Platini - president of UEFA - calls on his member nations to vote against Blatter in Friday's election.
- The FIFA Congress is opened by Blatter, the president vowing to fight on: "We cannot allow the reputation of football and FIFA to be dragged through the mud any longer."
Friday May 29
- In his pre-election statement, Blatter vows to fix FIFA if he wins a fifth term in power.
- The election begins, and after the first round of counting Blatter has 133 votes to rival Prince Al Bin Al Hussein's 73, not a majority strong enough to claim victory.
- Before a second round of voting commences, Prince Ali withdraws from the race, handing Blatter victory.
- Blatter is re-elected for a fifth-term, due to run until 2020.
- Former presidential candidate Luis Figo calls for Blatter to resign after a "dark day" in football.
Saturday May 30
- A defiant Blatter addresses the media insisting he had no involvement in the perceived culture of corruption.
Monday June 1
- Another former presidential candidate, Jerome Champagne, backs Blatter to see through a reform within FIFA.
Tuesday June 2
- Following newspaper reports, FIFA deny secretary general Jerome Valcke had any involvement in the $10m bribe alleged to have been made by South Africa.
- FIFA call an unscheduled press conference late on Tuesday, which is promptly delayed by 45 minutes.
- Blatter takes to the podium and confirms he will step down from his role within the organisation, but will remain in charge until a successor is elected at an Extraordinary Congress.
- FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee chairman Domenico Scala is to oversee the re-election process, and confirms it could take four months to arrange.
- The Swiss Attorney General confirms Blatter is not part of their investigation into alleged corruption.
