Blatter resignation: How the FIFA scandal unfolded

FIFA president Sepp Blatter brought an end to his 17-year tenure at the head of world football's governing body on Tuesday, four days after being re-elected for a fifth term.

In a sensational development, the 79-year-old announced his resignation in Zurich at a hastily arranged press conference, confirming an Extraordinary Congress will be held to appoint his successor.

The move caps a remarkable week that started with a corruption scandal engulfing the organisation, and finished with the exit of its president.

Here we look back on a chaotic seven days.

Wednesday May 27

- Swiss authorities - at the request of the United States Department of Justice (USDoJ) - indict 14 people, including nine FIFA officials, on charges relating to corruption allegations.

- FIFA announces they are "very happy" with the investigations into the organisation, and confirm Blatter is not one of the officials caught up in the probe.

- Calls from UEFA for the presidential elections to be postponed in the wake of the arrests are rejected.

- FIFA bans 11 individuals from any football-related activities, a move welcomed by Blatter.

Thursday May 28

- Blatter opts not to attend the FIFA Medical Conference as he "has to fulfil his duties as president managing the situation".

- USDoJ alleges $10million in bribes were paid by the South African government to FIFA officials to secure the 2010 World Cup, a claim denied by the country's government.

- Michel Platini - president of UEFA - calls on his member nations to vote against Blatter in Friday's election.

- The FIFA Congress is opened by Blatter, the president vowing to fight on: "We cannot allow the reputation of football and FIFA to be dragged through the mud any longer."

Friday May 29

- In his pre-election statement, Blatter vows to fix FIFA if he wins a fifth term in power.

- The election begins, and after the first round of counting Blatter has 133 votes to rival Prince Al Bin Al Hussein's 73, not a majority strong enough to claim victory.

- Before a second round of voting commences, Prince Ali withdraws from the race, handing Blatter victory.

- Blatter is re-elected for a fifth-term, due to run until 2020.

- Former presidential candidate Luis Figo calls for Blatter to resign after a "dark day" in football.

Saturday May 30

- A defiant Blatter addresses the media insisting he had no involvement in the perceived culture of corruption.

Monday June 1

- Another former presidential candidate, Jerome Champagne, backs Blatter to see through a reform within FIFA.

Tuesday June 2

- Following newspaper reports, FIFA deny secretary general Jerome Valcke had any involvement in the $10m bribe alleged to have been made by South Africa.

- FIFA call an unscheduled press conference late on Tuesday, which is promptly delayed by 45 minutes.

- Blatter takes to the podium and confirms he will step down from his role within the organisation, but will remain in charge until a successor is elected at an Extraordinary Congress.

- FIFA Audit and Compliance Committee chairman Domenico Scala is to oversee the re-election process, and confirms it could take four months to arrange.

- The Swiss Attorney General confirms Blatter is not part of their investigation into alleged corruption.