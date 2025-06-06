Friday Football Quiz, episode 66: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's the end of another week, international football has just begun and the new Club World Cup starts in just eight days.

The football doesn't stop and neither does our Friday Football quiz!

We have a nice selection of quiz questions for you this week, from Son Heung-min to the Champions League, so you'll need all your football knowledge this week.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 65: Can you get 20 correct answers?

We're now up to episode 66 of our weekly speciality, and if you have missed any of our previous episodes up to this point, be sure to catch up on previous weeks.

But if you are new around here, here's how it will work. You have 20 questions to answer and an no time limit in which they need to be answered.

As it's Friday, you may be thinking of the weekend already, so if you need a hint, login to Kwizly for a tap-in to one of the questions.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

You've just conquered our latest Friday Football Quiz – but the beautiful game offers endless avenues for trivia, and we've got a fresh selection of challenges to keep your football brain sharp, spanning the biggest transfers, global rankings, and even a good old-fashioned crossword.

First up, let's talk numbers – big numbers! Can you name the five biggest transfer fees for every year of the 2000s? That's 50 massive moves to recall from a decade of footballing evolution. And speaking of big money, test your memory by seeing if you can name every Premier League club's record sale. Who went for the most cash?

Now, let's shift focus to individual greatness. The Ballon d'Or is the ultimate personal prize, but how well do you truly remember its history? See if you can name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000 – a demanding test of your knowledge on the game's greatest talents.

For a broader look at the English football pyramid, can you name the top 92 teams in English football for the upcoming 2025/26 season? Get ahead of the curve and prove your mastery of the entire league structure. And finally, if you're looking for a mental workout that mixes up different topics, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Football Crossword 3? Plenty to keep you occupied this weekend!