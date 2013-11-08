Blatter wants November start for Qatar 2022

General agreement has been reached among European football federations that hosting the competition in its usual June-July spot would not be viable, as this would involve it taking place during the height of summer time in the Middle Eastern state.

Tournament organisers have given assurances that the event would not need to be move and planned to build air-conditioned stadia with environmentally friendly cooling systems.

However, the promises have done little to appease fears over player safety, and Blatter wants to see the tournament brought forward, but ruled out a January or February start.

"We are starting the consultations to bring it (the World Cup) to the winter time," he said.

"It can only be done in November, December, not January, February."

A change to the scheduling is likely to be met with opposition from Europe's domestic leagues due to the disruption to their calendars, with the Premier League already stating their opposition.

Blatter continued: "Our main concern is to consult with stakeholders, and all participants in football clubs, leagues, national federations and players.

"Another category is the economic partners, marketing, media and television."