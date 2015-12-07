Blind: United need more luck to score goals

Manchester United utility Daley Blind said his team-mates must improve their finishing in the final third.

United were criticised once more after failing to find the net in Saturday's goalless draw at home to West Ham.

Louis van Gaal's men have played out five scores stalemates in all competitions this season, excluding their 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough in the League Cup, which they eventually lost on penalties.

Blind admitted United have to improve in front of goal after firing a blank for the second successive game at Old Trafford.

"You need to finish. If you want to win, you need to finish. In the first half, they got some chances with set-pieces," the Netherlands international told MUTV.

"We were dangerous as well in the first few minutes of the game. In the second half, I think we deserved the three points. We created the chances but I keep repeating myself - you need to finish.

"The fans are disappointed and we are as well with the result so we have to move on. Of course this was an opportunity to be at the top of the table - that's why we're all disappointed with this draw."

Blind insisted United's players are remaining positive ahead of a crunch Champions League clash with Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

United must win in Germany to guarantee qualification from Group B ahead of third-placed PSV and Blind added: "I can say something about the spirit - everybody works really hard and everybody is working for each other. We don’t give away chances, we are well organised defensively.

"We need a little bit of luck maybe with the chances. We have to recover and get our minds clear and go on to the next game. It's a very important one."