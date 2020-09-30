Blom: We want to bring silverware to the club

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Blom is hoping his side can redeem themselves by winning silverware during the 2020-21 season.

The versatile 19-year-old has been earning a lot of praise since making his top-flight debut in Chiefs' 2-0 Absa Premiership victory over Golden Arrows on Thursday, 10 January 2019.

His meteoric rise this campaign, coupled with a few eye-catching performances, have earned him five appearances and five starts in the heart of the Amakhosi backline.

After narrowly missing out on the league title last season, Blom is relishing the chance to win silverware during the upcoming season.

'Let’s not dwell too long on the past. We all want to fix our mistakes and want to bring silverware to our supporters and the club,' Blom told his club's official website.

Speaking about the unveiling of the new Amakhosi home and away kit, Blom describes as having 'character and it’s brave, like a lion. It’s very different and unique, it gives me a fresh feeling for the new season.

'It’s simply amazing,' Blom adds, 'I never thought we would be that creative with a new jersey, using a very different colour, blue. It shows the future and where the team is heading to – the creativity of the jersey symbolises the creativity of the team.'