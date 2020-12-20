Mokwena: We didn’t get the result we wanted

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was left disappointed not to have walked away with maximum points against Golden Arrows.

The Brazilians were forced to share the spoils with Arrows after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

The win sees Sundowns extend the unbeaten run to eight games and stretched their lead at the top of the table to three points over second placed Swallows FC with 18 points.

‘We came with the objective to win. Of course, we didn’t get the result that we wanted but under the circumstances we take the point and move on,’ Mokwena told SuperSport TV.

‘Our set-pieces are good, good variation, good delivery and we did very well today on that. We could’ve done a little bit better with our rest defence particularly against a team like this that plays on transition and looks to get very quickly to Gumede or Knox and then supported by Sibiya coming through as late runners from the midfield.

‘So our rest defence needed to be very, very good. Our counter-pressing needed to be very good and in certain moments we looked very, very organised in possession of the ball so that we could counter-press.

‘But disappointing that we only get a point because we are a big team and big teams wants to play every single match with the objective of winning games.’

Mokwena added that they are yet to determine the extent of Promise Mkhuma’s injury after making his first start for the Brazilians.

‘We will have to wait for medical assessment. There was a muscular situation so we will wait a little bit for the medics to update us with that,’ Mokwena said.

‘Aluta Continua, it’s the culture within the club. No whinging, no whining, we really behind each other.

‘It gives us the opportunity to unify ourselves and become stronger and just keep going and like we said earlier, the universe frowns upon giving you something for nothing. So we prepared to pay the price and we just keep going.’