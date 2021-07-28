Stellies promote two youngsters to first team

Stellenbosch FC have announced that youngsters Fuad Johnson and Antonio Van Wyk have both been promoted to the first team following their impressive campaign in the DStv Diski Challenge team.

The duo spent the last campaign playing for the club's reserve team but has impressed head coach Steve Barker enough to earn their promotion to the first team.

Stellies also recently announced that Marc van Heerden, Robyn Johannes, and Granwald Scott have extended their contracts with the club as they continue to prepare for the new season.

“After their impressive DDC campaigns, we are delighted to announce that we have secured the services of both Fuad Johnson and Antonio Van Wyk on apprenticeship contracts. Both players will be included in the PSL squad this season,” Stellies confirmed on the club’s official Twitter account.