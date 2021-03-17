Manqoba Mngqithi on potentially facing Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has discussed the possibility of facing former coach Pitso Mosimane in the Caf Champions League.

The Brazilians have already secured their qualification to the quarter-finals of the competitions as the winners of Group B following their 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe on Tuesday.

Sundowns have won all their games thus far in the group stages against TP Mazembe, Al Hilal and CR Belouizdad, who have all yet to claim their first victory in the group.

Mngqithi knows that finishing top of their group could potentially see them face the reigning champions Al Ahly, who currently sit second in Group A, three points behind leaders Simba FC.

'Facing Pitso, or facing any other coach, for me it should never be an emotional game. I always look at the game and the opponents,' Mngqithi said in a virtual press conference.

'I'm working with monsters here who do a lot of good work behind the scenes to make sure that we know [everything] about any opponent we are playing against.

'The most important thing is to get to the quarter-final, because this thing of avoiding big boys and all that also has a lot of dynamics.

'If we happen to play against Al Ahly, we wouldn't have avoided a big boy then, so to be honest there's no avoiding anyone.

'Once you get into the last eight of the Champions League, you are most likely to face teams that have won the competition – if you avoid Al Ahly, you might find Esperance; if you don't find Esperance, you'll find Wydad... But you are always likely to face one of the big six teams.'