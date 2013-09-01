Boateng already settled at new club Schalke

The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga side on Friday from Milan on a four-year contract and was immediately thrown into the action with an 84-minute appearance on Saturday.

And despite playing for the Italian team in their 3-0 UEFA Champions League play-off win over PSV on Wednesday, in which he netted a brace, Boateng showed no sign of fatigue.

"I'm pleased to have picked up three points at home - the performance was good, we started well and showed our quality throughout," he is quoted by Bundesliga.com.

"Obviously I'm happy with my own performance and the atmosphere in the stadium.

"I hadn't trained very much so it's a relief to settle in so easily.

"I'd been in touch with Schalke for a while - I had three great years with Milan but my aim now is to take things game by game, we've got to win in Mainz in a couple of weeks and that's all we're thinking about."

The move for the Ghana international is the fourth permanent switch of his senior career having spent the past three years at San Siro following a largely frustrating spell in England with Tottenham and Portsmouth.