Boateng: Bayern solely to blame for Champions League exit

Jerome Boateng believes Bayern Munich only have themselves to blame for suffering elimination from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Xabi Alonso levelled the tie with a deflected free-kick in the first half, but Antoine Griezmann scored a huge away goal on the break for Atletico after Thomas Muller had been denied from the penalty spot.

Although Robert Lewandowski set up a tense finale with a header in the 74th minute, Fernando Torres' failure to convert from the spot did not prove costly as the 2-2 aggregate score sent Atletico into the final.

Boateng was disappointed Bayern were punished by Griezmann for a momentary loss of concentration early in the second half, and says they must take responsibility for failing to reach the final.

"We played very well in the first half, Atletico did not have a chance," Boateng said.

"In the second half we weren't attentive for two minutes, but we played well after conceding the goal, too.

"We gave it all but that's football. We must blame ourselves for not taking our chances."

A crestfallen Lewandowski felt Bayern deserved to secure a trip to Milan on May 28 ahead of Atletico.

"It's a huge shame. We deserved it," he said in a post-match television interview.

"We just needed one goal, but that is football. We're not in the final. We searched for everything and fought for everything, but just couldn't get there."