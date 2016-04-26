Boateng in Bayern squad for Atletico clash

Jerome Boateng has been included in the Bayern Munich squad for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final with Atletico Madrid after a three-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Germany international has not featured for the Bundesliga champions since picking up a groin injury in their 2-1 win over Hamburg back in January and recently stressed that he did not want to take any unnecessary risks.

Boateng opted to sit out the 2-0 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin at the weekend despite having resumed squad training already, but he is now finally ready to make his comeback.

Bayern will still be without long-term injury concern Holger Badstuber at the Vicente Calderon, while Arjen Robben remains unavailable as he continues to work on his recovery.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to take an important step toward the Champions League final in the first leg in Madrid, having crashed out against Spanish opposition at the penultimate hurdle in the past two seasons.