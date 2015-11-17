Boateng best in the world - Martinez

Javi Martinez has described his in-form Bayern Munich team-mate Jerome Boateng as one of the best defenders in the world, following a string of fine performances for the German champions.

Boateng has played in 11 of Bayern's 12 Bundesliga victories this season, and is the linchpin of a defence that has conceded just four goals in domestic competition.

Martinez compared his partner in the centre of defence to the man alongside whom he won the World Cup and European Championships with Spain, Sergio Ramos.

"His body, his ball-winning ability, his opening game - indescribable," Martinez told Bild.

"Jerome has it all," he added.

"He is as influential in his position as Sergio Ramos in previous years."