Boateng embracing role as Bayern's quarterback

Defender Jerome Boateng is happy to take up the role of Bayern Munich’s quarterback as Pep Guardiola continues to tinker with the club's attacking philosophy.

Although well known for wanting his teams to keep possession through short, sharp passing, former Barcelona boss Guardiola has added a new ploy to Bayern's game plan this season.

The centre-backs are being encouraged to play long balls quickly from deep to catch their opponents out, something akin to how a quarterback uses a deep pass to a wide receiver in American football.

And Boateng explained: "This is the philosophy of Pep Guardiola. We act as a kind of central defender quarterback.

"The long pass is an element in our game that we have now enhanced."

Boateng demonstrated his range of passing in Bayern's 5-1 home victory over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in October, setting up goals for Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski with balls played in behind the visiting defence.

The Germany international feels he and his team-mates have embraced the challenge of adapting to the manager's wishes.

"That shows that the team has really internalised the philosophy of Guardiola in the third year," he added.