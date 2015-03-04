Boateng turned down offer from Barcelona

The former Manchester City and Hamburg man has been key to Bayern's recent domestic dominance and also won the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

"I really don’t know exactly how much Barcelona offered for me in detail, but it’s true that I received an offer [from them]," Boateng told Sport Bild.

"If a club like Barca shows interest in you then of course it’s a huge honour.

"I never really considered it, at this time I was preparing for the new season with Bayern.

"Today, you no longer have to go from Bayern to Barcelona if you want to win the Champions League."

Pep Guardiola's side are on course for a treble this term as they remain in the running for Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League titles.

"I play at one of the top four clubs in the world," Boateng added.

"I'd be delighted to continue my career at the club for a long time and, some day, retire here after [winning] more titles."