‘If Luis Diaz wanted to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, I’d say “Fine, I get it.” When it’s Bayern Munich, I think ‘Why?’ But South American players do sometimes leave for more money’ Former Reds star surprised by winger’s possible move to Germany

Luis Diaz helped Liverpool win the Premier League title during the 2024-25 campaign, but has appeared to be edging towards the exit door in recent days.

The Colombian started 28 of the Reds’ 38 league fixtures last term, but had previously been linked with Barcelona and has now been the subject of a bid from Bayern Munich.

Reports have suggested that Diaz wants to join Bayern, who are likely to get a deal done after negotiations.

Former Liverpool star shocked by Luis Diaz's potential move

Luis Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

The move is a surprise to former Liverpool man Jason McAteer, who questions why Diaz wants to swap the reigning Premier League champions for the Bundesliga – even if key South American players wanting to leave the club is nothing new.

“Obviously we’ve had the likes of Luis Suarez, and other clubs have had South American players in situations like this,” McAteer told FourFourTwo, in association with William Hill Vegas. “I just think it’s in their nature. I don’t think they buy into the culture of a football club.

Jason McAteer

“I think Barcelona is still a big pull for South American players as we saw in the past with Philippe Coutinho and Suarez. If an offer comes in where they feel it’s right for them and their family, they will go.

“For Diaz though, I think it’s more of a surprise it being Bayern Munich, if he goes there. If it was Barcelona it would be ‘Yeah, fine, I get it’. Bayern? I’m a little bit like ‘Why?’

“We’ve had players like Sadio Mane who went to Bayern Munich. Was he a flop? Is that too strong a word? It wasn’t as successful a move as we thought it would be for him.

“Bayern are always there or thereabouts, they win the league more often than not and challenge in the Champions League, but Liverpool are sitting at the top table right now. With competition for places and the players they’ve brought in, they’re going to challenge again for silverware.

Several Liverpool stars have left for Barcelona (Image credit: Alamy)

“If Liverpool had fallen away a bit and been fourth or fifth, in the Europa League, I could understand it a bit more. But right now, with it being Bayern, I’m a bit shocked.”

McAteer wonders if finances might be the attraction for the move. “I don’t know whether it’s the wages,” he said.

“I feel South American players will leave for more money, whereas other players might think of it more emotionally or have more attachment to Liverpool and maybe stay.

“They might try to negotiate a better deal at Liverpool, maybe not as good as the one they’re getting elsewhere, but try to get close. I’m surprised.”