Boateng urges Guardiola to stay at Bayern

All of the Bayern Munich squad want Pep Guardiola to put pen to paper and extend his stay with the Bundesliga champions, according to defender Jerome Boateng.

Guardiola's contract is up at the end of the season with talks over an extension due to take place in December amid continued rumours of interest from Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City.

And Germany international Boateng reiterated his desire, along with his Bayern team-mates, to see the former Barcelona coach continue at the Allianz Arena.

Asked whether the squad wanted Guardiola to stay, Boateng told Tz: "Definitely. I think that's what everyone on our team wants. This we have made clear."

Boateng is currently on international duty with Germany ahead of friendlies with France and Netherlands as the world champions begin preparations for the European Championship.

Leroy Sane and Kevin Trapp could make their international debuts as Joachim Low looks to experiment with new players, but Boateng revealed a host of Germany stars have attempted to bring former skipper Philipp Lahm out of retirement.

"It has already been done by quite a lot of people but Philipp has a clear opinion that you have to respect," added Boateng, who has moved from a full-back to a central defender over the course of his career.

"Besides, what's the problem? Matthias Ginter has only this season been playing in Dortmund at right-back, and he does very well. Jonas Hector on the left as well. Both are still young and will continue to evolve.

"And we still have other options. Antonio Rudiger, for example, or Benedikt Howedes.

"So I do not think I am needed [at full-back] again because I am sure that we will find good solutions. I have my strengths in the middle, which the national coach knows well."