Bobo preserves Sydney's unbeaten start in Cup final rematch

Sydney FC snatched a late point from Melbourne City, but were unable to gain a full measure of revenge for last week's FFA Cup final defeat.

City won their first silverware since the club's formation as Melbourne Heart in 2009 at AAMI Park thanks to Tim Cahill's goal, and went ahead at ANZ Stadium through Fernando Brandan's long-range effort.

Josh Brillante was dismissed for a second bookable offence 17 minutes from time and it looked as though City would eat into Sydney's six-point advantage at the top of the A-League.

But Michael Jakobsen tugged Bobo's shirt in the penalty area, allowing the Brazilian to equalise from the spot in the 81st minute and preserve the unbeaten hosts' cushion.