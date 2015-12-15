Boca make Osvaldo priority signing - president

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici said the club have made the signing of Pablo Daniel Osvaldo a top priority in the off-season.

Osvaldo joined Boca on loan in February and scored six goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, including a goal on debut against Montevideo Wanderers in the Copa Libertadores.

The 29-year-old forward's contract with Southampton expired in the off-season, but Boca were unable to keep him in Argentina with Osvaldo signing for Portuguese giants Porto.

However, Angelici has confirmed Boca are making moves to sign the Argentine-born Italy international before the start of their next season as they look to win back-to-back league titles.

"There are talks happening," he said. "We are going to bring forward and the priority is Daniel Osvaldo.

"We also want to bring a left-back and a right-back.

"If we sell anyone we will see about more additions. If not, then it will be just those three positions."

Angelici also said the sale of Jonathan Calleri to Inter is "almost complete".

"At the moment, he's still a Boca player," he said. "For me it is almost complete. The negotiations are very advanced.

"Everything just needs to be formalised, and it should be completed in the next few days."