Manchester United to make shrewd signing - just to earn more money: report

Manchester United have launched a cunning plan to earn themselves millions.

The Red Devils, who are heading into another summer rebuild, seem to be backing head coach Ruben Amorim to guide them through the post-Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford, with success still on the cards.

Amorim's side looks to be heading for a Europa League final showdown with Spurs later this month, but they are still in desperate need of vital funds for the summer months.

Manchester United launch transfer masterplan to earn INEOS millions

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been widely reported that even Manchester United's youngsters, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, are not exempt from a potential summer sale later this year.

And with there a need to sell as the futures of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all need to be resolved, INEOS may have a tailor-made solution waiting in the wings.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spent the season on loan at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS, Real Madrid are interested in signing Benfica star and former Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez later this year.

The full-back left Old Trafford in a deal worth around £8m in May 2024, but the Red Devils inserted a sly buy-back clause that means he could rejoin them for as little as £16m.

The report states Manchester United could bring Fernandez back to the club, before selling him to Real Madrid for a fee of 'something like €30-35m (£25-£30m).'

This has been described as a ‘win-win situation’ for both Ruben Amorim’s side and Real Madrid, but in FourFourTwo's view, it does seem a little far-fetched when Manchester United have bigger fish to fry this summer.

Benfica defender Alvaro Fernandez never quite got the chance at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandez has made quite the mark in Portugal and we can't see that Manchester United would waste their time with this deal, especially given they are looking to sell so extensively later this year.

Amorim's side are back in action on Sunday as they travel to Brentford in the Premier League.