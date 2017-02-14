Boca team-mates trade blows in training-ground fight

Boca Juniors team-mates Juan Insaurralde and Jonathan Silva were filmed coming to blows in a training session on Tuesday and had to be separated by team-mates.

The two defenders traded blows at Boca's Casa Amarilla training complex, with fellow players rushing in to separate them after realising what was occurring away from the ball.

Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto banished the pair from the session, and they later fronted up to the media in order to apologise.

Insaurralde said: "I want to apologise to Jony, to my team-mates, to the coaching staff… What happened was not good. It was five seconds of madness.

"It is not timely because we are experiencing a good atmosphere, we are training very well and suddenly this happens. It will not be repeated again.

"We will talk to the squad tomorrow."

Silva also offered his apologies, stating: "It was a moment of madness. It can happen to anyone. It's something that's happened, that's it.

"It's all good in the group. I apologise for everything."

That was not enough to satisfy club president Daniel Angelici, who confirmed on Twitter that the pair will be punished for the incident.

"What happened between Insaurralde and Silva in training today cannot be accepted," Angelici wrote.

"They are not the proper behaviours of a professional Boca player and for that reason they will be sanctioned."