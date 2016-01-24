Boca's Tevez frustrated after five red cards in River friendly

Carlos Tevez was left irate after three Boca Juniors players, and a further two from River Plate, were shown red cards in an ugly friendly on Saturday.

The Argentinian arch-rivals played out an ill-tempered encounter in Mar del Plata that River emerged from as 1-0 winners.

After Jonathan Silva had been shown a red card inside 10 minutes for a lunging tackle that resulted in Gabriel Mercado going off with injury, Tevez conceded a spot-kick that Leonardo Pisculichi converted for the game's only goal – the Boca forward receiving a yellow card as a result.

Gino Peruzzi and Daniel 'Cata' Diaz were also dismissed by the referee, while Jonathan Maidana was sent from the field for headbutting Tevez and Pisculichi followed for his involvement in the ensuing melee.

Boca had two players sent off in their previous friendly against Racing, and Tevez was annoyed their preparations for the new season are being hampered by a lack of discipline.

"We made mistakes and we paid [for them]," Tevez said. "We have to be self-critical, we cannot make these mistakes. We have to control ourselves.

"In four days, five dismissals. You cannot make a footballing analysis. It does not deserve to be looked at in footballing terms in any way."

The Buenos Aires rivals will meet in a second friendly on Saturday ahead of the new Argentinian Primera Division season which is set to begin on February 6.