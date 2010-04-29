Bochum fire Herrlich days before relegation decider

Herrlich, in charge for only 22 league games in his first senior coaching job, was dismissed two days before the relegation candidates visit treble-chasing Bayern Munich.

"On the grounds of the sporting nosedive, Bochum have parted company with Heiko Herrlich with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

Bochum have not won in their last 10 games and have lost seven of their last eight.

Youth team coach Dariusz Wosz was named as his replacement, becoming the team's fourth coach - including interims - of the season.

Bochum are 16th in the Bundesliga, the relegation play-off spot, with 28 points from 32 games, behind Nuremberg on goal difference and one point ahead of Hanover 96.

Switzerland's Marcel Koller began the season in charge of Bochum but was dismissed and replaced by Frank Heinemann on a caretaker basis.

Heinemann was in charge for five games before Herrlich was appointed.

Hamburg fired Bruno Labbadia on Monday, three days before their Europa League semi-final second leg away to Fulham. Labbadia, in charge since the start of the season, was replaced by Ricardo Moniz.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook