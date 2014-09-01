Bolivia Wrap: Blooming beaten to create logjam

Alejandro Melean and Thiago Santos helped Oriente Petrolero to a 2-0 win over Blooming, who remain a point clear at the top after four games.

But the loss has seen things tighten up at the summit.

Sixth-placed Oriente Petrolero are just two points off first place after their victory, which was set up by Melean's 23rd-minute opener.

Santos completed the key victory in the 80th minute as Blooming's three-match winning run was ended.

Wilstermann failed to capitalise, held to a 1-1 draw at winless Sport Boys.

A win would have sent Wilstermann to the top, but Maxi Andrada gave the hosts a 21st-minute lead.

Despite Juan Aponte levelling in the 31st minute, Wilstermann were unable to find a winner.

Real Potosi stayed unbeaten and made it back-to-back wins as Ivan Zerda scored a brace in a 3-0 victory over San Jose.

The Strongest returned to winning ways with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Universitario Cobija.

Anderson da Silva scored a hat-trick as Nacional Potosi claimed their first win of the season in style, thrashing Petrolero Yacuiba 5-1.

Juan Arce's 69th-minute winner saw Bolivar past Club Universitario 2-1.