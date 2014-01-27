Bolivia Wrap: Blooming maintain perfect start
Blooming is the only Bolivian LFPB side with maximum points after they scraped a 1-0 victory against winless Guabira.
Sergio Almiron's strike on 23 minutes secured the win for Blooming as Guabira have now gone seven league games without a victory.
Reigning champions The Strongest relied on a goal from Pablo Escobar in the 76th minute to get a 1-0 victory at Sport Boys.
The win propels The Strongest to equal-first on the standings but they have played one more game than the league-leading Blooming.
Brian Aldave scored a brace as Nacional Potosi delighted their fans with a 3-1 victory over Oriente Petrolero.
Club Universitario scored twice in second-half stoppage time to run out 3-1 winners at home against Bolivar.
In other matches, Felix Quero snatched a late winner as Wilstermann outlasted Aurora 2-1 and there was a 1-1 draw between San Jose and Real Potosi.
