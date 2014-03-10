Bolivia Wrap: Club Universitario open gap

Javier Vega's Club Universitario side continued Blooming's horror run with a 4-2 victory at the Estadio Olimpico Patria.



With Real Potosi and San Jose both drawing and Sport Boys and The Strongest losing, Vega's men pulled clear at the top.



Gustavo Pinedo and Martin Palavicini scored twice in the comfortable win over Blooming on Saturday.



Pinedo opened the scoring a minute before half-time and Palavicini netted two minutes after the break.



Palavicini made it 3-0 on 55 minutes from the penalty spot and Pinedo sealed the result just after the hour-mark.



Dustin Maldonado and Juan Valverde scored consolation goals for Blooming, who have lost five straight league games.



Real Potosi gave up a two-goal lead at Nacional Potosi as the derby finished in a 2-2 draw at the Estadio Victor Agustin Ugarte.



Cristian Diaz struck twice before the hour-mark, but the visitors conceded twice in four minutes as Miguel Ortiz and Bryan Aldave responded for Nacional.



San Jose were unable to find a goal at Wilstermann as they drew 0-0.



Mariano Brau's 85th-minute winner saw Oriente Petrolero upset Sport Boys 1-0 and The Strongest were beaten 3-2 at Guabira.



William Ferreira scored his fifth and sixth goals of the campaign to help Bolivar to a 3-0 win at home to Aurora.