Bolivia Wrap: Comeback win sends Oriente second

Having conceded after 20 minutes, Oriente Petrolero stormed home in front of their own fans with Rodrigo Vargas equalising five minutes later, while Alcides Pena struck the winner in the 2-1 victory just after the hour mark.

The victory took the Santa Cruz de la Sierra-based club level with LFPB leaders Wilstermann on 21 points but behind on goal difference, although Bolivar are perfectly placed to claim top spot, as they have a game in hand.

Wilstermann had claimed top spot with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday away to Petrolero Yacuiba, although it could have been a victory after Matias Dituro's penalty for the visitors was cancelled out by Juan Camilo Rios 12 minutes from time.

Bolivar (20 points) remain well in contention for top spot after their 6-1 demolition of fifth-placed San Jose (19) on Wednesday, while Blooming (19) sit fourth following their scoreless draw at Nacional Potosi on Thursday.

In the other midweek matches, Sport Boys drew 1-1 with The Strongest, while Club Universitario defeated Universitario Cobija 3-2.