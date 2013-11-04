Bolivia Wrap: San Jose, Wilstermann in Copa spots

After respective victories over Club Universitario and Nacional Potosi, Wilstermann and San Jose rose to second and third respectively in Bolivia's top flight - spots which carry qualification to the continental club tournament with them.

The wins saw Wilstermann and San Jose overhaul The Strongest and Nacional, who dropped to fourth and fifth respectively.

Wilstermann had to survive a late rally by Universitario on Sunday to triumph 4-2, while San Jose claimed a 1-0 win away to Nacional.

In Cochabamba, Wilstermann led 4-0 with 23 minutes remaining but Ezequiel Gaviglio and Mauricio Saucedo scored for Universitario in the final four minutes of regulation time to ensure a nervous finish for the home side.

Eric Aparicio gave Wilstermann the lead at half-time with a 43rd-minute strike before Edward Zenteno made it 2-0 just after the break, while Felix Quero and Rodrigo Ramallo added goals either side of the hour mark.

In Potosi, Carlos Saucedo scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute as San Jose notched their third win in four matches to join Wilstermann on 24 points from 13 rounds, while Nacional slumped to their fourth straight defeat.

Bolivar remain top of the LFPB with 27 points after their 3-2 win away to The Strongest (22 points), who have won just once in five league matches, while Nacional have 21 in fifth.

Bolivar grabbed an early two-goal lead in La Paz, thanks to Abraham Cabrera's own goal in the seventh minute and Juan Carlos Arce's strike after 17 minutes.

But The Strongest responded before half-time with Pablo Escobar scoring in the 33rd minute, while Jair Reinoso equalised for the home team with 19 minutes remaining before William Ferreira struck the winner for Bolivar immediately afterwards to keep Bolivar clear at the top of the LFPB.

In other results, Guabira defeated Blooming 3-1, Sport Boys edged out Aurora 1-0 and Oriente Petrolero cruised to a 3-0 triumph over Real Potosi.