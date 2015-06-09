Bologna 1 Pescara 1 (1-1 agg): Ten-man hosts promoted back to Serie A

Bologna have been promoted back to Serie A at the first time of asking after drawing 1-1 with Pescara in the second leg of their Serie B play-off on Tuesday, Gianluca Sansone scoring the crucial goal in a dramatic encounter.

Due to teams' table position in the regular season being the main tie breaker in the event of an aggregate draw in the play-off, Bolgona only needed to avoid defeat to clinch their promotion after playing out a goalless draw in Pescara on Friday and they prevailed despite a tense second half.

Sansone gave the hosts the lead eight minutes before the break, smashing an emphatic finish into the roof of the net after a give-and-go inside the area.

Pescara eventually levelled through Cristian Pasquato 10 minutes into the second period, though, and the visitors received a further boost in the 65th minute, Ibrahima Mbaye picking up his second booking for a high foot.

Bartosz Salamon went close during the closing stages, heading agonisingly wide, before Federico Melchiorri then saw his nodded effort come back off the crossbar deep into stoppage time.

Despite such a late onslaught, Bologna held on for the draw and confirmed their rise back up to Serie A, joining Carpi and Frosinone.