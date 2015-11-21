Bologna 2 Roma 2: Destro goal denies Roma victory

Mattia Destro scored a late penalty against his old club as Bologna drew 2-2 with Roma in a chaotic Serie A match at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Roma had scored two penalties of their own to come back from 1-0 down in a bad-tempered game on a badly water waterlogged pitch, but were denied the chance to go top of the table by Destro's equaliser.

The home side went ahead when Adam Masina capitalised on Roma's failure to deal with a corner and slammed the ball in from close range.

Roma felt aggrieved that Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante was only booked and not sent off for a handball outside the box, but they were awarded a penalty after half-time when Anthony Mounier handled Alessandro Florenzi's cross and Miralem Pjanic scored with a low shot from the spot-kick.

The visitors improved as the second half progressed and took the lead when Juan Manuel Iturbe was brought down in the box and Edin Dzeko made no mistake from 12 yards.

The conditions caused chaos at both ends of the pitch and the game swung back in favour of Bologna when Vasilis Torosidis tripped Emanuele Giaccherini inside the penalty area and Destro stepped up to secure Bologna a share of the points.