Bolton bag Real defender Alonso

"When we are investing money in transfers I want to do it with young, talented players," manager Owen Coyle said on the club's website.

"He isn't the finished article yet - he's a young player making his way - but you don't get through at Real Madrid without having a bit about you," Coyle added of the 19-year-old who made his Real debut against Racing Santander in April.

Alonso comes from a footballing family, his grandfather playing for Real in the 1950s and 60s and his father spending five years at Barcelona in the 1980s.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook