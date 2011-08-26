Bolton reject Arsenal bid for Cahill

The Gunners are urgently looking to bolster their defensive options before the close of the transfer window, and have turned to Cahill after negotiations with Everton over a move for Phil Jagielka broke down.

Coyle confirmed Bolton have received an offer from Arsenal for the 25-year-old, but also revealed the North Londoners’ bid has been rejected as it fell a long way short of the Trotters’ asking price.

"There was a conversation between Phil Gartside and a representative of Arsenal," he told reporters.

"I'm only passing this on as a third party, but the word "derisory" doesn't even cover it.

"When I make an offer for a player, I'd like to think in the right ball park, but this wasn't even close.”

Coyle also revealed he has informed Cahill of the Arsenal bid and explained to him why it was rejected.

"I spoke to Gary about it before the Macclesfield game, and he knows everything that's going on,” he added.



ByLiam Twomey