Bolton sign Hutton on one-month loan from Villa

The 29-year-old Scotland international has fallen out of favour at Villa Park in the last two seasons, with his last competitive appearance for the club coming back in May 2012.

Hutton spent loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Mallorca during the 2012-13 campaign, but has been limited to international matches alone this term.

Having started his career at Rangers, the full-back made the switch to the Premier League in 2008, when Tottenham paid £9 million for his services.

After making 51 league appearances in five seasons at White Hart Lane, Hutton was snapped up by Villa in 2011.

However, with first-team opportunities limited under Paul Lambert, the defender now turns his attention to Championship survival with Bolton, who won for the first time in 10 league matches on Saturday.