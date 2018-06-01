Boly and Afobe seal permanent Wolves switches
Wolves have secured the futures of two more stars of their promotion campaign, with Willy Boly and Benik Afobe remaining at Molineux.
Wolves have completed the permanent signings of loan stars Willy Boly and Benik Afobe following their promotion to the Premier League.
Centre-back Boly joined Wolves from Porto on a season-long temporary deal at the start of last season, establishing himself as a key man under Nuno Espirito Santo during the team's Championship title triumph.
And Afobe - previously a goalscoring star at Molineux - returned to the club from Bournemouth in January and netted six goals in just seven league starts.
Both players have now penned "long-term" contracts with Wolves in the top flight, joining fellow loan star Diogo Jota - confirmed in January - in committing their futures to Nuno's side.
