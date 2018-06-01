Boly and Afobe seal permanent Wolves switches

Wolves have completed the permanent signings of loan stars Willy Boly and Benik Afobe following their promotion to the Premier League.

Centre-back Boly joined Wolves from Porto on a season-long temporary deal at the start of last season, establishing himself as a key man under Nuno Espirito Santo during the team's Championship title triumph.

And Afobe - previously a goalscoring star at Molineux - returned to the club from Bournemouth in January and netted six goals in just seven league starts.

Both players have now penned "long-term" contracts with Wolves in the top flight, joining fellow loan star Diogo Jota - confirmed in January - in committing their futures to Nuno's side.